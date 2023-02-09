Smith, Mark Brian

ONTARIO/NAPLES, NY: On February 7, 2023 Mark Smith left this life and joined his bride, Colleen. Mark was born on July 4, 1928 in Rochester, NY, to Eric P. Smith and Christine “Ruth” Smith. He was the oldest of seven brothers and one older sister. He attended School 23, Blessed Sacrament and later Aquinas. From an early age, Mark was a football enthusiast. He played as a starter for Aquinas and was later accepted to play for Notre Dame.

An excellent student, Mark graduated high school early. He attended Notre Dame and the University of Rochester. In 1947 he met the love of his life, Colleen O’Connor, at an Aquinas basketball game. They married on June 30, 1951. They moved to Leroy, NY, where Mark taught Science. Soon after, he became a researcher in Radiation Biology at the University of Rochester Hospital. He later worked for CIBA Pharmaceutical and afterward began a long career with New York Life Insurance Company. Mark and Colleen moved to Ontario, NY in 1951 as their family began to expand. They purchased a beautiful, historic home affectionately referred to as “COLLMAR”. Mark and Colleen lived in Ontario for 31 years and later, Naples, NY. In both communities, Mark held leadership positions in many civic organizations. He was also very active in the Parishes he attended. Mark spent his last ten years in the town of Ontario. Five of those years were with Colleen until she passed in 2018. He was an avid reader, reading a book a day. He loved to play Poker and Bridge. Most of all, he adored his six children, their spouses, his fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his children Brian (Maha) Smith, Thad Smith, Neal (Jane) Smith, Mark A. “Drew”(Kirsten) Smith, Christopher Smith and Megan (Dave) Floyd; grandchildren Zane Smith, Mark Smith, Kelsea Smith, Taryn (Bryan) Overton, Carolyn (Jim) Wooster, Laura (Rob) Wright, Eric (Sara) Smith, Rachel Smith, Amelia (Brian) Caraway, Jakob Smith, Alexandra (Russell) Saunders, Adam (Emma) Smith , Conor (Mackenzie) Floyd, Liam Floyd, Rhys Floyd, great grandchildren Kayla and Bryson Wooster, Patrick and Aiden Wright, Avery Caraway, Deklyn Overton, Charlie Smith and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Mark will be offered on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:30AM, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a message, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation, in Mark’s name, to the Aquinas Institute, or Rotary Camp Onseyawa.