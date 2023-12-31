Smith, Marlene Michele 

DULAC, LA /NATIVE OF PALMYRA: Age 53 12.15.70 – 12.25.23 Marlene passed away on Christmas Day surrounded by loved ones after a long illness.

Marlene is survived by her mother, Elma Carlos Smith. Her sisters- Rachel (Chad) Blankenship, Tina Doell, Linda (Darryl) Triou, and JoEllen Palmeri. Nieces- Brooke Evans, Lindsey (Forrest) Ziehmn, and Madison Vance. Nephews – Braylon Jones and Kylin Bonner. Uncles- Aubrey (Janice) Carlos and Patrick Carlos. Special Aunt – Patsy Boggs. Close cousins Kevin Pitre and Lynda Smith Finley. Special friend Dave Carson and many more extended family members.

Marlene is predeceased by her father, William R Smith. Uncles – Maurice Carlos Jr, Larry Carlos, and Robert Smith. Aunts – Dianne Carlos and Barbara Carlos. Paternal grandparents Frank and Ouida Smith. Maternal grandparents Maurice Sr and Cora Carlos.

Marlene was such a special daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her heart was the biggest and she was the sweetest. We are so very thankful and blessed for the time we had together. You are now whole again rejoicing with the Lord. We love you Marlene. We will always love and remember you as you watch over us. May you forever rest peacefully.

Visitation will be January 6th, 2024 from 1-3 with a service to immediately follow at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA 70359.

Marlene loved butterflies and the color purple. Please feel free to wear the color purple in her honor.