Connect with us
Search
E-Edition

Obituaries

Smith, Marshall E. (Rhodas)

WayneTimes.com

Published

14 hours ago

on

LYONS: Age 60, passed June 2, 2019 at Hildebrandt Hospice after a heroic battle with liver cancer. Parents Emory and Sarah Smith. Survived by his children, Emory and Brandy Smith; brother Charles, sisters, Dorothy, Edith, Mary, Myrtle, Mable, Noamia, Twilla, Joanne, Sharon, Virginia and Anna. Worked many years at Williamson High School.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments