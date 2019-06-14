Obituaries
Smith, Marshall E. (Rhodas)
LYONS: Age 60, passed June 2, 2019 at Hildebrandt Hospice after a heroic battle with liver cancer. Parents Emory and Sarah Smith. Survived by his children, Emory and Brandy Smith; brother Charles, sisters, Dorothy, Edith, Mary, Myrtle, Mable, Noamia, Twilla, Joanne, Sharon, Virginia and Anna. Worked many years at Williamson High School.
