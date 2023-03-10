Smith, Martha Alice,

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the age of 85. A gathering to celebrate Martha’s life will be announced in the future. Interment will be in West Amboy Cemetery. Please consider memorials to Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Programs, 1581 Route 88 North, Newark NY 14522, https://ccewayne.org/4-h-youth-development/4-h-clubs

Martha was born on March 14, 1937 in Bethlehem, Kentucky. She was a master seamstress and was accomplished in all fabric arts including hand stitched quilts, embroidery, knitting, crochet and tatting. Martha won her first of many blue ribbons at the age of 14 for her ladies suit entered in the Kentucky State Fair. Martha was also a master at cake decorating and was known for her elaborate wedding cakes. She had attended the Macedon Baptist Church and the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Sweet Owen, KY. Martha had also served on the County Board of Elections in Owen County, KY.

Martha is predeceased by her parents Harry Dale Smith and Mahala Jo Kinslow; husband Norman C. Smith and her brothers Wesley P. (Parky) Smith and Charles J. Kinslow. She is survived by her daughters Renee A. Thompson of Macedon, NY and Elaine M. Battilana of Tyrone, PA; sons Norman C. Smith (Bud) and Joel E. Smith of Palmyra; sister Madolyn F. Golden of Bethlehem, KY; brothers Smith, Harry D. Smith of Bethlehem, KY and Freddie W. (Butch) Smith of Louisville, KY and grandchildren Ami, Justin, Jordan, Alicia, Tyler, Michael, Mahala, Jesse, Johanna and Sarah; great-grandchildren Connor, Calina, Tyler, Kennahdy, Jaxon, Naya, Mara, Calan and Aiden and great-great grandchildren Elianna and Maverick. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com