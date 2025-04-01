Smith, Mary Elizabeth

NEWARK: Mary Elizabeth Smith, 82, passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the East Newark Cemetery, 410 Vienna St., Newark.

Mary was born in Newark, New York on March 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Francis and Ann Elizabeth Kelly Smith. She earned her Degrees from Cortland and Empire State College and was a student at the Eastman School of Music. She worked as a self-employed music teacher. She was a member of St. Michael Church, and was the president of the Finger Lakes Symphany Orchestra where she was a violinist. She served in the Arcadia Historical Society, the American Banjo Fraternity and the Sodus Point Lighthouse Museum. she always had a stock answer to people who would ask her what her favorite instrument was because she taught lots of them. She’d always say I am torn between the violin and the fiddle. This reflected her love for classical violin as well as Bluegrass but she played a pretty good banjo.

Ms. Smith is survived by a brother, David Smith; a sister, Susan (Robert) Hartman; her close friend, Blanche Wellott; one niece, Kerry (Dominic) Vitaro; one nephew, Charles (Julie)Hartman

