Smith, Mary Margaret (Bell)

WALWORTH: Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her residence at the age of 55. Mary was born in Rochester, NY on Thursday, April 30, 1964. She was predeceased by her mother Margaret “Peg” Bell. She is survived by her husband Ken; sons, Mikel Smith and Kenny Smith; mother-in-law, Sue Smith; aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Mary was an officer in her family business for many years. She enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a former member of the Wayne County HOG Group, the Rochester, NY Chrome Divas for ten years, and the ROC City Steel Sisters, an all ladies organization, that was started in October of 2017. Over the past several years, Mary took up yoga and was a yoga dance instructor. Mary made friends easily and was always interested in others. She was loved by her family and will be dearly missed but remembered fondly. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3-6PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Services and interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy, in memory of Mary, may be made to your favorite charity. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.