Smith, Patricia M.

NEWARK: Patricia M. Smith, 79, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Patricia was born on Tuesday, March 19, 1946, in Colón, Panama, the daughter of the late Phillip Bailey and Miriam B. (Noble) Thomas. She received her education in Panama before moving to the United States, where she settled in Gorham in August of 1987. In 1995, she made Newark her home.

Patricia had a truly gifted and powerful voice. She touched so many hearts and brought people to tears through her choral ministry and majestic singing. She also devoted her career to serving others as an interpreter, dedicating much of her life to supporting the migrant community-a cause that was deeply important to her.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Patricia was a woman of many interests and talents. She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, and loved traveling. She found joy in solving crossword and other puzzles, and attending the theater.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Carlos Smith Sr.; her children, Carlos (Denahi) Smith Jr., Nyoka Smith and Nairobi (Liz) Smith; grandchildren, Diego, Alex, Darin, Scarlet and Micah; great-grandchildren, Lydia and Rex; her siblings, Josefina Bailey, Felipe Bailey, Tomas Bailey, and Denita Andrews; many nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller Street, Newark. Patricia’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Clifton Springs United Methodist Church, 1 East Main Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

In memory of Patricia, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Family Life Network by visiting <https://www.familylife.org/donate/>

