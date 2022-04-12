Smith, Rex Lee

MARION: Devoted Husband of over 50 years, Father, Brother, Brother-In-Law, Uncle, Grandfather, neighbor and friend to so many, peacefully joined our Lord on Saturday April 9, 2022, while at home in Marion, NY.

Rex was born on September 19, 1949 in Akron, Ohio. He grew up participating in quarter midget racing, playing the guitar in bands, and graduated from Stow-Munroe Falls High School in 1967. He entered the Navy in 1968 and served on Nuclear Submarines until 1974. Rex met his wife, Darlene, in the fall of 1970 and they were married in a double wedding on May 8, 1971. In 1974 Rex attended Ground and Flight school in West Virginia where he successfully obtained his pilot’s license. Rex and Darlene moved to New York and after some exploration in the Rochester area they settled down in Marion, NY to raise their family. Rex loved attending his children’s school and extra-curricular activities. Rex was employed with Rochester Gas and Electric (RGE) for 29 years when he retired in February 2007. While at RGE he spent many nights jamming with fellow workers/musicians in the band they called ‘The Driving Guitars’. Rex adored the “duties” of being a Grandpa, traveling, playing/listening to music, bowling, golfing, and guidance from our Lord.

Even though Heaven has gained an amazing man his goofy mimicking of a penguin walk, his joyful jig, contagious laugh, empathetic ear, late night yelling of excitement watching his Cleveland teams and his loving nickname to his daughters as “little birls” will be missed. “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever” Psalm 73:26. Where we go you will go in our hearts always, Daddy-O! Rex was proceeded by his parents Jack and Doree Smith. He is survived by his wife Darlene Smith of Marion, NY, his brother Jay Smith of Port Charlotte, FL, his two sons Rex (Nicole) of Newark, NY and Preston (Emily) Smith of Walworth, NY, his three daughters Faye Chilcott of Hertford, North Carolina, Dorene McGee of Canandaigua, NY and Evonne Pomerantz of Newark, NY, and twelve grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Rex can be made to a Cancer Foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com.