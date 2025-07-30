Smith, Richard “Red” 

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on July 1, 2025 at the age of 78. He is predeceased by his wife, Gloria;. Survived by his loving son, Heath (Aimee) Smith Sr.; grandchildren, Heath Jr. and Bailee Smith, Austin (Bailey) Hawker; great-granddaughter, Amelia Hawker; siblings, Linda Triou, Roger (Carol) Smith, Terry (Becky) Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Richard hauled milk for his whole life and was dedicated to the farmers he served and the entire dairy community of Western New York. Those who knew him in the industry remember “Red” as a man of commitment and reliability. Dick will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held 1PM, August 9 at Steven’s Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. Donations can be to the Pioneer Gas Engine Association of Marion, NY (marionpgea@yahoo.com) in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com.