Smith, Robert "Bobby" Gerald

SODUS: Robert "Bobby" Gerald Smith passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Born on June 4, 1948 in Newark NY, Bobby was hard working and dedicated. He spent 36 years working at Garlock’s and most weekends on the farm.

A man of quiet strength, steady hands and a heart full of love. He found peace in the apple orchard, pride in his perfectly kept lawn, freedom on his motorcycle and pure joy in the presence of his grandchildren. He was the rock of our family, always ready with a story, a helping hand or a comforting smile. Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing that his spirit lives on through the love he gave so freely.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife Karen, his sons Brian (Kate) Smith, Steven (Britney) Smith and his 8 cherished grandchildren. His legacy will live on in the lives he shaped and the memories we hold close.

At Robert’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.