Obituaries
Smith, Robert O.
ROSE: Age 90, a resident of Newark Manor passed away Friday, February 08, 2019. Bob was born October 21, 1928 in Lyons, a son to Edmund C. and Freeda Lester Smith. He was employed by Durkee Foods in Wolcott, Curtis-Burns in Alton, Mobil Chemical in Macedon and the Town of Rose Highway Department throughout the years. Bob faithfully served as a 50 plus year member of Rose Fire Department. He was predeceased by his first wife Lyla, son, Robert and brother, Howard. Survived by his wife Lillian; son, James; daughter, Shirley (Ernest) Fletcher; step-children, Leonard Webster and Wendy Edick; 11 grandchildren, Ashlyn, Nicholas, Tanya, Paul, Todd, Stephanie, Emily, Katie, Brett, Richelle and Chasity; several great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lois (Clifford) Steitler and Joan (Ken) Roberts; brother, Charles (Grace) Smith; nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Monday (Feb. 11) from 5 to 7 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 7pm. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose, NY 14542 in Bob’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Continue Reading
Latest News
Community7 days ago
Curling on the Canal sweeps back into Palmyra
The ancient Scots’ game of curling sweeps back into the Port of Palmyra Marina at Division Street on the historic...
Community7 days ago
Kelley School hosts Student vs. Staff challenge
During the fun and action-packed annual Student vs. Staff Obstacle Course Challenge January 25th at Kelley School, the staff team...
Local Sports7 days ago
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Tuesday, January 29 Wayne 81, Geneva 64 W: Logan Blankenberg 29 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists; Nick...
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries9 mins ago
Smith, Robert O.
ROSE: Age 90, a resident of Newark Manor passed away Friday, February 08, 2019. Bob was born October 21, 1928...
Obituaries11 mins ago
Goebert, Donald, L.
MARION: Entered into rest on February 8, 2019 at the age of 84. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence...
Obituaries19 hours ago
Whitt-Deon, Violet M.
SOUTH BUTLER: Age 43, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 7th, 2019. She is...