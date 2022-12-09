Smith, Rodney L. 

NEWARK: Rodney L Smith, 69, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

In honor of Rod’s wishes all services will remain private.

In memory of Rod, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Golisano Children’s Hospital 150 Crittenden Blvd. Rochester, NY 14642 or visit www.urmc.rochester.edu/childrens-hospital.aspx

Rodney was born the son of the late Durwood and June (Chamberlin) Smith on Sunday, February 22, 1953, in Lyons, NY. Rod lived his life in the area and graduated from Newark High School. He worked for Fold-Pak in Newark for twenty-nine years. After Fold-Pak, Rod started Smith Sand Blasting and operated his own business until he retired at 62. He was a family man first and loved to spend time with his children. Rod enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being outdoors on his land.

Rod will be remembered by his children Amy (Miranda Holmes) Smith, Troy Smith and Adam (Lili Daiss) Smith; his brother, Scott (Yolanda) Smith and a sister, Patti (Joe) DiCicci-Smith; many nieces and nephews.

Rodney was predeceased by wife, Diane Smith in 2019.

