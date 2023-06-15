Smith, Scott S. 

ROCHESTER/NEWARK: It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their brother Scott A. Smith age 65, on May 23, 2023. The addiction demons have won but he has now united with his parents and is finally at peace.

Scott was a 1977 graduate of Newark Senior High School and held various jobs in the surrounding area. Growing up he had a vast love of fast cars which brought much anxiety to the neighbors on Steurwald Ave., where he grew up.

He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Arlene Smith and a daughter April.

He is survived by his son Corry, a brother Stuart (Lena) Smith of Texas, sisters Sherry (David) Carr of Newark, Stephanie (John) Sumislawski of North Carolina, and Suzanne VerStraete of Newark as well as several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons, NY. at the convenience of the family.

