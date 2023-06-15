Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 15th 2023, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Smith, Scott S. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 15, 2023

ROCHESTER/NEWARK: It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their brother Scott A. Smith age 65, on May 23, 2023.  The addiction demons have won but he has now united with his parents and is finally at peace.

Scott was a 1977 graduate of Newark Senior High School and held various jobs in the surrounding area. Growing up he had a vast love of fast cars which brought much anxiety to the neighbors on Steurwald Ave., where he grew up.

He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Arlene Smith and a daughter April.

 He is survived by his son Corry, a brother Stuart (Lena) Smith of Texas, sisters Sherry (David) Carr of Newark, Stephanie (John) Sumislawski of North Carolina, and Suzanne VerStraete of Newark as well as several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons, NY. at the convenience of the family.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Smith, Scott S. 

ROCHESTER/NEWARK: It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their brother Scott A. Smith age 65, on May 23, 2023.  The addiction demons have won but he has now united with his parents and is finally at peace. Scott was a 1977 graduate of Newark Senior High School and held various jobs […]

Read More
Crane, John Linwood

SODUS: Age: 37 of Sodus, NY John passed away unexpectedly on June 5th, 2023. John was born on February 5th, 1986 to Mother Debra J. (Leach) Crane and Father John M. Crane at Newark Hospital. Friends & Family are invited to gather and remember John on Saturday June 17th from 12pm - 4pm at The […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square