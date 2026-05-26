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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Smith, Sr. Clement“Clem” David

May 26, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Wolcott: Clement “Clem” David Smith, Sr., 85, of Lady Lake, Florida, left us on April 11, 2026. He started life in Rochester, NY and eventually put down roots in Wolcott, NY where he spent 30 years working as a mail carrier. He was a volunteer Fireman and served his country in the United States Naval Air.

Clem loved bowling, snowmobiling, golf, fresh air, and any excuse to be outside. Nature gave him peace; family gave him joy. 

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sharon (Switzer) Smith; his children, Clement Jr. Smith (wife Stephanie) and Johanne Lovejoy (husband David) and grandsons Benjamin Lovejoy and Adam Lovejoy; his sisters, Joan Smith and Ruth Martin along with his sister-in-law, June Smith and loving nieces, nephews and brother-in-laws. He’s now reunited with his father Alfred E. Smith, mother Marybelle (Schwartz) Smith, brother Alfred Smith and sister Ann Smith.

He was steady, generous and unmistakably himself — and he’ll be missed more than words can say.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project   https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/donate.html.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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