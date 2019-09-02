Obituaries
Smith, Zachary T.
ROCHESTER: Age 28, and currently of Fair Haven passed away August 29, 2019. He was born in Geneva , son of Theodore Smith and Paula Burns Smith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and tinkering on equipment. He is survived by his parents, Ted and Paula, two sons, Jamison Smith, and Ricky Willis, sister Kathryn Smith, step brother, Dylan Pilkenton, and several cousins. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 07, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, with a memorial service to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions for funeral expenses can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/manage/zachary-smith039s-funeral
Latest News
Pat VanLare recipient of Agricultural Environmental Steward Award
Patricia (Pat) VanLare of Sodus has been awarded the 2019 Wayne County Agricultural Environmental Steward award. The award was created...
Local youth dancers give back to community
In August, dancers from the Sandy Stramonine School of Dance in Walworth, performed a showcase of pieces for residents at...
This Week in Local Sports – High School Golf, Bills Wrap Pre-Season
Recent Obituaries
Schlafer, John A.
PALMYRA: Age 77, A proud Air Force Veteran, Master Sergeant USAF Retired, devoted husband, loving father and awesome papa, passed...
VanGorder, Jacqueline
NEWARK: Jacqueline VanGorder, 73 died on Saturday (August 31, 2019) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. Jackie was born on...
Smith, Zachary T.
ROCHESTER: Age 28, and currently of Fair Haven passed away August 29, 2019. He was born in Geneva , son...