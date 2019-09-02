Smith, Zachary T. 

ROCHESTER: Age 28, and currently of Fair Haven passed away August 29, 2019. He was born in Geneva , son of Theodore Smith and Paula Burns Smith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and tinkering on equipment. He is survived by his parents, Ted and Paula, two sons, Jamison Smith, and Ricky Willis, sister Kathryn Smith, step brother, Dylan Pilkenton, and several cousins. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 07, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, with a memorial service to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions for funeral expenses can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/manage/zachary-smith039s-funeral