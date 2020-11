WOLCOTT: Passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by daughter Gwen (Ed) Gerenski of Rochester; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandin) Kelly of Ontario and Eddy (Emily) Gerenski; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Alex and Lincoln Kelly; Grace, Lyla, Tucker and Smith Gerenski; son Rick Smith and family; daughter LeAnn Morrow and family; daughter Pam Cobb and family. He leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends, including members of the North Ontario United Methodist Church.