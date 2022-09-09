Smolinski, Peter D. 

CLYDE: Age 83, passed away Wednesday, September 07, 2022, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was born February 25, 1939 in Lyons, NY. Son of the late Joseph Smolinski and Stella Milan. Prior to retirement, he was a mechanic at North Rose Wolcott bus garage. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and rebuilding tractors.

He is predeceased by his wife, Joan Larken Smolinski (2016), sons, David Smolinski, Kevin Smolinski, and Barry Smolinski.

Survived by his children, Cindy (Robert) Goble of Williamson, Lisa Warren of Newark, and Dennis Smolinski of Rose, sisters, Dolly (Calvin) Congdon of Clyde, Millie Hankey-Smolinski of Florida, and Katie (Gary) Featherly of Lyons, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday, September 15, 4:00-7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial will be Friday, September 16, at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Wolcott. For those wishing to make contributions in Peter’s name they may do so to the Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose, NY 14542. www.catoredcreek.com