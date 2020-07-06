Snacki, Michelina L. (Gingello) 

ONTARIO: Michelina passed away on July 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Angelina; brothers, James, Jr., Salvatore and Anthony Gingello. Michelina is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tadeusz Snacki; children, Maryann (Thomas) Marshall and Theodore (Wendy) Snacki; grandsons, Jonathan and Michael (Tiffany) Marshall; nieces, Angela, Lana and Gina Ginello; nephews, James, Sr., Tony and Sammy Gingello. All services are private. Contributions in Michelina’s memory may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org. Please leave the family an online condolence on Michelina’s tribute wall, by visiting www.murphyfuneralserivces.com.