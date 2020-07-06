Obituaries
Snacki, Michelina L. (Gingello)
ONTARIO: Michelina passed away on July 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Angelina; brothers, James, Jr., Salvatore and Anthony Gingello. Michelina is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tadeusz Snacki; children, Maryann (Thomas) Marshall and Theodore (Wendy) Snacki; grandsons, Jonathan and Michael (Tiffany) Marshall; nieces, Angela, Lana and Gina Ginello; nephews, James, Sr., Tony and Sammy Gingello. All services are private. Contributions in Michelina’s memory may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org. Please leave the family an online condolence on Michelina’s tribute wall, by visiting www.murphyfuneralserivces.com.
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of7/6/20 Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our total...
Group to hold Voter Registration Drives at County Farmer’s Markets
The Citizens’ Response Network is sponsoring voter registration drives at several Wayne County Farmer’s Markets during July. Both voter registration...
FLCC, ESC sign cyber security transfer agreement
Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY Empire State College has announced a new agreement allowing guaranteed admission of FLCC graduates...
Recent Obituaries
Wilson, Linda M.
NORTH ROSE: Passed away suddenly on June 23 2020 at her home. Linda was born on June 1, 1956 and...
Camp, Lucille Ann “LuAnn”
ONTARIO/WILLIAMSON: Passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 68. LuAnn was born in Rochester, New York on...
Snacki, Michelina L. (Gingello)
ONTARIO: Michelina passed away on July 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Angelina; brothers, James, Jr.,...