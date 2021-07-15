Snell, Daniel R.

LYONS: Daniel R. Snell, 61, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his home in Lyons.

A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons NY. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Dan was born in Lyons, NY on April 20, 1960 the son of Robert and Claire Fischette Snell. He was a graduate of Lyons High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. After high school Dan attended Salem College in West Virginia. He was an avid hunter. He worked at Henkel in Geneva, NY.

Mr. Snell is survived by his mother Claire Snell of Lyons; a brother Joseph (Toni Prutzman) Snell of Lyons; a niece Brittany Pangburn; an uncle Ray (Carol) Fischette and many cousins. He was predeceased by his father Robert “Bob” Snell and a sister Lori Pangburn.

