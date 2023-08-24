Snow, Norma M.

CENTRAL, NEW YORK: Norma M. Snow, 98, was called home to be with the lord on Tuesday August 22, 2023. She was a lifetime resident of Central New York where she met her soul mate of 55 years, Lisle A. Snow who predeceased her in 1999. She was the last of the greatest generation of the entire family, predeceased by all her and her husband’s siblings and spouses as well as two of her own grandchildren, Steven Snow and Debbie Smith (Wesley Smith of Clyde NY).

She is survived by her two loving children, Ellen Knight of Lyons NY and Lisle Snow (Debbie) of Newark NY. Grandchildren: Karen Olson (Rueben) of Amherst NH, Kimberly Snow (Chad Loperfido) of Memphis NY, Andrew Whitcomb (Angie) of Westfield NY and Amber Snow of Memphis NY. She had 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren with another great-great grand baby to be born any day.

She will surely be missed by her corky cat-Boo.

Norma had a strong relationship with her faith and although attended various churches throughout her life, she was a member of the Jordan United Methodist Church for 50+ years.

Her hobbies included spending time with her family, sewing, quilting, reading, playing cards, gardening, and camping.She and the love of her life built 4 homes together over their lifetime and she enjoyed being his “co-pilot” of his ever-lovinghobby of building and flying model airplanes.

She touched the heart of everyone she met and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be at Bush Funeral Home 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge NY at 11am Monday August 28th with a Graveside service immediately following at Maple Grove Cemetery. In addition, there will be a celebration of life luncheon for all to share memories of her glorious life.