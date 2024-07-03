Snyder, Andrew

NORTH ROSE: Andy Snyder, 55, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, June 30, 2024, at his home with his family by his side.

There will be no public calling hours. A private graveside service, will be in the Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Andy was born on September 2, 1968 in Newark, the son of the late Roger L. and Yvonne M. (Bigler) Snyder. He was a 1987 graduate of Sodus High School. He served in the US Navy from 1988 – 1996, earning the rank of EN2. He worked in the maintenance department at Ifreese in Fulton. Andy enjoyed working on cars and going to carshows, camping and spending time playing ball with his dogs and especially spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Tammy L. (Vermeulen); his sons Josh and Zacary Snyder; step-daughter Amanda (Salvatore) Interlichia; a step-son Cody Toner; two grandchildren Luciana and Henry; a sister Lisa (John) Cauwels; several nieces nephews and cousins.

Andy’s family requests memorial contributions be directed to your local animal shelter.