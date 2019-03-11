Snyder, Christopher E.  “Chris”

WALWORTH: Chris passed away unexpectedly after complications from knee surgery on March 9, 2019, at the age of 63. Chris was born in Spokane, Washington, on June 7, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Snyder; children Caitlin (Benjamin) Wisniewski, and Elizabeth Snyder; parents Edward and Kathryn Snyder; siblings Vincent Snyder, and Suzan (Charles) Johnston. Predeceased by his brother Patrick Snyder. Chris was a loving husband and father and an avid outdoorsman. His children knew him as “a fine figure of a man”, and his daughters often exclaimed, “Daddy’s the best!” After growing up in Pittsburgh where he worked his first real job in a steel mill, Chris obtained an associate’s degree from his beloved Penn State. He then moved to Rochester where he found a career as a software engineer at Xerox and earned a bachelor’s degree. After moving to Rochester, Chris married the love of his life Debbie and raised two wonderful daughters in Walworth, NY. After taking early retirement at the age of 52, Chris enjoyed ten years of retirement doing the things he loved. He spent countless hours tending to his yard and woods. He officiated high school and college track and swimming meets. More than anything, Chris loved baseball, fishing, old Toyota pickup trucks, hunting, and trap shooting. He was a member of multiple sportsman’s clubs and an accomplished shot with many competition awards to his name. Chris’s friends and family will remember him as a man of strong character and a good cheer. A man who helped others and gave people the time of day. A fine figure of a man. All are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502; where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11am. A small reception with coffee and snacks will follow the funeral. After the reception, family members are invited to a gathering in Webster beginning at about 2pm and lasting until it’s over. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a memorial contribution to, Attn: CANCER SERVICES FUND, Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic Foundation, 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Please make checks payable to “Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic Foundation”, and designate “for Cancer Services Fund” or “for Cancer Patient Assistance Fund” on check. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.