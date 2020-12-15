Snyder, David E.

NEWARK: David E. Snyder, 62, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Demay Living Center. He had been a resident there for the last 5 years. Prior to that he resided in the Newark/Phelps area with his loving wife Linda. Dave was born on April 21, 1958 in Penn Yan, New York to Helen Snyder. He was active in the music program while in high school. He attended both RIT and Ithaca College, graduating in 1981. While in college he worked as a radio announcer at WFLR in Dundee. After college he worked for WFL BOCES as the audio-visual repairman. In 1984 he began his technical writing career. He worked for a number of Rochester companies including Hartman Material and Handling Systems, Entire/AHT, Inc., Interactive Training, and Thomas Electronics in Clyde. Dave was an amateur photographer and collected over 200 old cameras. He loved motorsports and did racing reports for local radio stations from Watkins Glen International along with being a former member of Sports Car Association of America. He was an active member of the Midlakes Band Boosters for many years. He was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Newark, serving on many boards and committees. Dave is survived by his wife Linda Rohrer of 35 years, daughters Nicole (Anthony) Lanphear of Seneca Falls, Stephanie (Devon) Leoni of Newark, and grandchildren Danica and Declan Lanphear. Step-brothers Paul (Kathy) Doan of Penn Yan, Alan (Rachel) Doan of Penn Yan, Gary Doan of Penn Yan, and Neil (Lyn) Doan of Canandaigua. Brother-in-law Ken (Debbie) Rohrer of Bechtelsville, PA, sisters-in-law Nina Rohrer of South Plainfield, NJ, and Lisa Grimes of Phelps, plus many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his mother Helen Snyder Doan, step-father Lewie Doan, father-in-law Jerry Rohrer and brother-in-law Gary Rohrer. Calling hours will be Friday, December 18, from 6 to 8PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, New York. Face masks are required. A private family service and burial will be Saturday. A Memorial Service will be held when times are easier to do so. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Newark or the Patient Needs Fund at Wilmot Cancer Institute, 300 E River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627-8996. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome