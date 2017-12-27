Snyder, Donald A
WOLCOTT: Age 53 passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2017 after a long battle with Cancer. He was born in Clarion PA on December 25, 1963. Donald is survived by his wife Joyce; mother, Patricia Snyder; sister, Denise Park; children, Rachel and Andrew; step-children, Ashley (Andrew) Gregg and Brian Cuatt; 4 grandchildren, Drayvin and Lyndon Fuller, Bentley Cuatt and Alexandria Gregg; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Donald worked at Kreher Farms in Wolcott NY and he served his country proudly as a United States Marine. Friends and family are invited to his Memorial Service on Saturday, January 6, 2018 @ 2:00pm at The American Legion, Post #881, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com