Snyder, Donald A

NEWARK: Kay passed away quietly on December 23, 2017 at the age of 91 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and majored in music, attending Oberlin College and the University of Michigan where she received her Master’s degree. She was a fine piano player and went on to teach piano. In 1954 she married Charles Hallagan of Newark, N.Y. Besides her husband she is survived by her four children: Steve (Lucina), Walt (Maureen), Mary (Ross Wilck) and Tom. They have seven grandchildren: Colleen...