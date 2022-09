CLYDE: Donald J. Snyder, 60, died on Sunday (September 25, 2022) at his home in Clyde.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service at 1PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., in Clyde.

Mr. Snyder is survived by his wife of 33 years Marsha, three brothers: Dicky (Penny) Snyder of Wolcott, Danny Snyder of Newark, Dennis Snyder of Clyde; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Vernon and Mary Snyder; a brother David Snyder.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home