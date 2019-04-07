Snyder, Helen Shirley

MARION: Went to be with Jesus after peacefully passing away at her home of 55 years. Saturday April 6th, 2019. Helen was born in Corning, New York November 12, 1927. Daughter of late Philomena and Boleslaw Sokolowski. Predeceased by her brothers: Edward, Alexander, and Adam Sokolowsi, and her sister Eva Sokolowski. She is survived by her daughters: Marie (Richard) Leistman of Rochester, Donna (William) Watson of Palmyra, Sons: Raymond (Francine) Snyder of Palmyra, and Wade (Paula) Snyder of Lyons. 14 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren. She was employed by Kodak from 1965 until she retired in 1988. She loved riding her horses. Her favorite horse was Flicka, as she always exclaimed was “the love of her life”. She also raised beef cattle on her 50 acre farm for many years. She loved to work the farm. She owned 2 Harley Davidson Motorcycles while in her 20’s, a 1948 and a 1952. They called her “The Blonde Bomber”. Helen always embraced challenges in her life and did quite well at mastering them! Helen is in the Anatomical Gift Program with the University Of Rochester. No services at her request. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com