Snyder Jr., Lawrence W.

PALMYRA: Passed away on July 29, 2022 at the age of 74. He leaves his wife Judith McLaughlin Snyder; sons Lawrence Snyder III and partner James Long and Robert Snyder and wife Jennifer Keefe Snyder; grandchildren Timothy, James, Evan, Luke and Nicolina and many extended family. Larry was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Rosalie Snyder and his sister Judith Mayou Jacobs. At his request there will be no calling hours or service. There will be a Celebration of Life picnic lunch at the family home in Palmyra on August 20 at 1pm. Please wear bright clothes and bring lawn chairs. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation; www.kidney.org/donation or National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

