Snyder, Randy L. 

LYONS: Randy Lee Snyder, 55 entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at his resident after a brief illness with his family by his side. Randy was born the son of the late Albert and Betsy (Potter) Snyder on Monday, May 6, 1963 Tioga, PA. He attended North Rose-Wolcott High School. For many years he worked at Merrell Famers as a laborer. Randy was always the life of the party and he had a great love for family. He spent many hours playing his radio and playing his music. Randy always rooted for his favorite football team the Miami Dolphins. Randy will be always be remembered by his daughter, Destiny Snyder; wife, Teresa Snyder; step daughters, Jessica Ortiz and Samantha Durgan; he left behind many brothers and sisters; mother of his daughter Michelle Stephany-Swail; step-daughters, Tara Swail and Candace Matthews; many grandchildren.

Family will greet friends on Thursday (Nov. 15) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Norman L Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W Miller St, Newark. A graveside service will be Friday (Nov 16) at 10 a.m. in North Rose Cemetery.

In memory of Randy, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help with unexpected expenses.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com