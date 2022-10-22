Powered by Dark Sky
October 22nd 2022, Saturday
Snyder, Ricky Allan

October 22, 2022

SAVANNAH: Age 52, passed away at Rochester General Hospital surrounded by his loving family on October 15, 2022. He was predeceased by his mother, Rose Snyder; grandparents Charles & Alice Dingy and Wesley & Ida Snyder; and several aunts & uncles. Ricky is survived by his father, Harry Snyder; brother, Harry Jr. (Renee Tiller) Snyder; sisters, Melissa (Jeffery) Ellis and Rhonda Hoisington; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ricky worked at a Crosman Arms prior to his health failing. He also worked at the NYS Canal & LSW. He loved gaming, bowling, fishing, movies, board games, making potholders and just hanging out with family. Ricky’s love, laughter and childlike mischief will be missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Friends and family are invited to attend Ricky’s “Celebration of Life” on Saturday, November 5th at 2PM at the United Methodist Church located at 84 Sodus Street, Clyde, NY 14433. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com

