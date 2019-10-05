Snyder, Rose A. 

SAVANNAH: Age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Charles Dingy; siblings, Shirley Sincerbeaux, Billy Dingy, Jean Guthrie and Kenny Dingy. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harry; children, Harry “Jr.” (Renee Tiller), Melissa (Jeffery) Ellis, Rick Snyder and Rhonda Snyder; mother, Alice Dingy; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Fran (Linda) Dingy and Marge Griffin; brother-in-law, Bernard (Sue) Snyder; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Christ Community Church, 27 West Genesee St, Clyde, NY 14433. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com