Obituaries
Snyder, Rose A.
SAVANNAH: Age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Charles Dingy; siblings, Shirley Sincerbeaux, Billy Dingy, Jean Guthrie and Kenny Dingy. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harry; children, Harry “Jr.” (Renee Tiller), Melissa (Jeffery) Ellis, Rick Snyder and Rhonda Snyder; mother, Alice Dingy; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Fran (Linda) Dingy and Marge Griffin; brother-in-law, Bernard (Sue) Snyder; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Christ Community Church, 27 West Genesee St, Clyde, NY 14433. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest Winners Announced
Twelve images that capture the beauty and character of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor have been selected as winners...
CS students named to Junior High Area All State Treble Choir
Clyde-Savannah students Madison Secor (Grade 9) and Brianna Sullivan (Grade 8) will represent their district at the New York State...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Thursday, October 3 Wayne 2, McQuaid 1 Newark 2, Penn Yan 1 Wednesday, October...
Recent Obituaries
Ryan, Carolyn Dorothy (Beal)
NEWARK: Carolyn Dorothy (Beal) Ryan, 99, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home with her daughters...
Reed, George Floyd
MERIDIAN, MS: Age 84, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 after a...