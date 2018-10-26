Snyder, Samuel R. Sr.

SODUS: Age 72, passed away on October 24th, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Colon Cancer. He was born in Adams Center, New York on 9/13/46 to parents Mildred and Robert Snyder. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Linda Schrader. He moved to the Sodus area, where he lived for 54 years. He is survived by his wife and partner of 25 years, Donna Snyder, beloved dog Sadie, brother Randy Snyder of Winter Garden, Florida, his children, Sam (Lourdes) Snyder Jr., Sandra (Charles) Young, Stacy (David) Morse, Tara Snyder, and Adam (April) Snyder. He is also survived by three step daughters, Tammy Thrash, Lisa Thrash, and Lisa Fraley. He has eight grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and seven step great grandchildren. Sam worked for the Hanson Aggregate Company as a welder and heavy equipment operator for forty years. He was a lifelong volunteer firefighter and Commissioner for the Wallington Fire Department. He was member of the Wolcott Elks Club for over 30 years. Sam was an avid fisherman, hunter, licensed gunsmith, agate, and coin collector. The family wishes to thank his dedicated and caring caregivers at Rochester General Hospital, especially at the Lipson Cancer Center and wings 5200 and 5500. Friends and family are invited to call 12:00pm-3:00pm, Sunday, October 28th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral services will be held promptly at 3:00pm. The family invites everyone to the Wallington Fire Dept. after the service for a time of remembrance and refreshments starting at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Wallington Fire Dept., P.O. Box 57 7863 Ridge Road, Wallington, NY 14551 or Lipson Cancer And Blood Center, 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621.Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.