NEWARK: Vanessa Snyder, 65, of Newark, passed away Wednesday, July 05, 2023. She was born in Inez, Kentucky daughter of the late Thomas Eugene Goble, and Elsie Whitt Goble. She loved fishing, riding bicycles, and games on her computer.

She is predeceased by her brother, Herman Goble.

Survived by her husband, Charles Snyder, children, Leona, and Jack, stepchildren, Kathy, Bobbi Jean, Joe, and Noah, brothers, Robert (Cindy) Goble, and Charles (Carol) Goble, several grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place Monday, July 10, 2023, St Rose Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com