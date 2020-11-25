Sombathy, Joyce

SODUS: Joyce passed away on November 23, 2020 at her home at the age of 84. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late Franklin and Marguerite Bartlett. Joyce is predeceased by her husband Donald Hulett, brothers, Charles and Gary Bartlett and sister, Shirley Pitoni. Joyce grew up in Rochester and attended West High School Class of ’55. She moved to Ohio and became very involved with the community and received many Women of the Year awards. Joyce found her way back to Sodus Point and worked at Sodus Cold Storage and Marine Midland Bank. She eventually retired from Baker Commodities in Rochester. Her biggest joy was her children and grandchildren and watching them participate in sports, school activities, and 4-H. During retirement, Joyce traveled with Don in their motor home where they saw a lot of the country and made many new friends along the way. She found time to volunteer at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, food pantries, and driving people to important appointments. Joyce is survived by her 4 children, Thomas (Bonnie Testa) Sombathy of Sodus, Timothy (Eva) Sombathy of Texas, Karen (Brian) Cline of Sodus and Kristine (Kevin) Lewis of Webster; 4 stepchildren, Cindy (Don) Beach of Sodus, Craig (Darlene) Hulett of Canandaigua, Becky Hulett of Florida, and Jean Sippel of Marion; grandchildren, Matt, Abby, Jessica, Jamie, Noah, Timothy W, Breana, Cassidy, Jordyn, Anna, James, Mark, Hollie, Amanda, Patrick, Andy and Becca; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. A small service will be held for immediate family. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, December 6th at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wayne County Fair on behalf of Joyce Sombathy, PO Box 85, 300 West Jackson St, Palmyra, NY 14552. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.