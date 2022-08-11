Sombathy, Thomas “Tom” 

SODUS: Taken from us suddenly August 5, 2022.

Predeceased by adored and always missed granddad, Franklin and grandmother Marguerite Bartlett, dad Thomas Sombathy, mom Joyce Sombathy and father-in-law Edward Kuo.

Survived by soul mate, best friend, “wife” and love of his life Bonnie, beloved son Matthew (Jess Spade), beloved daughter Abby (Josh) Hogan, step-son Anthony Testa, brother Tim (Eva), sisters Karen (Brian) Cline, Kristine (Kevin) Lewis, mother-in-law Marietta Kuo, brother-in-law David (Sherry) Kuo and sister-in-law Alice Kuo (John Kitchen). Cherished grandchildren Carson, Ailey, Lynnie, Landon and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was a dad, grandpa, big brother, “husband”, uncle, and friend to many. He was the most genuine, sincere, and easy going person you will ever meet who loved his family deeply. Tom’s favorite time of the year was summer and he loved being by the water. Although a homebody he also loved to travel. A sports fanatic thru and thru, a recent golfer and possibly the fastest channel changer in the world. Tom was highly competitive but gracious. He was proud to be a Service Technician for 40+ years, known for his dedication, values and high work ethic. Due to his selfless organ donation, Tom’s legacy will live on in the lives of those recipients.

Our time with him was cut short and will leave a huge void in all of our lives but will hold him in our hearts forever.

Please join us in celebrating this wonderful man in a style he would have preferred, casual and by the water. A celebration of life will be held on August 20th from 1pm-5pm at Duck Blind 7930 Munson Rd Sodus.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Wayne County Humane Society or Cracker Box Palace in Tom’s honor as he loved supporting local and had a true connection with animals.

Tom- we miss you deeply and are completely devastated…would do anything to have you back with us. Love you more.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com