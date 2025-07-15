Somerville, Korleen “Corky” (Roche) 

SODUS: Korleen “Corky” Roche Somerville, passed quietly Thursday July 10th in the afternoon at her home.

Corky was born August 17 1942 in Watertown, New York to John and Gladys Roche.

She is survived by her daughter Loretta (Dan) Ingersoll; Son Weston (Erika) Somerville; her 7 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and one more on his way.

She is also survived by her many close friends and family near and far. Corky was an avid social media user who utilized it to watch her great grandson’s hockey games in Vermont, and talk to friends and family some as far away as Australia. If you were to sit next to her, as she would tap away at her phone, you would be able to hear her murmur to herself, “like and share.”

Graduated Watertown Highschool in 1960. She attended the Continental school of beauty. a classmate introduced her to Weston Somerville where the two got married in February 1963. In 1965 they Moved to Sodus where she and Wes raised their two children. Both Corky and Wes worked in the Sodus school system and for decades were highly engaged in the community.

Corky’s interests and hobbies certainly could not be limited to any defined amount of space, However she enjoyed gardening had a passion for lavender, stamping, Rug Hooking, and crafting in general. For her grandchildren, they grew to expect on birthdays, delicately hand crafted envelopes and cards that would vary from rubber stamped and colored characters, to photos taken from recent trips. The cards commonly would be packed with a type of confetti that wouldn’t burst from the cards, so much as they would just dump out wherever they were opened. She enjoyed hosting “tea”, lighthouses, and decorating to a point where her competitive nature would come out. Every Holiday the house she and Weston lived at would become a physical marker of what Holiday was coming next whether it be from the witch who flew into the electric pole for Halloween, or the beautiful Christmas tree light fixture they would raise on their backyard flagpole.

In keeping with Corky’s wishes there will be no immediate service and a celebration of life will be occurring at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Weston Somerville Physics Award at the Sodus Central School P.O. Box 220 Mill Street, Sodus, NY 14551 please make check payable to: Sodus Central/Scholarship Foundation.