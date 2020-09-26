Wilson, Peter Lewis “Horse”, aka “Mr. Mom”

CORNING: Peter Lewis “Horse” Wilson, aka “Mr. Mom”, age 62, of Corning, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home. He was born on April 1, 1958 in Hornell, the son of the late Donald E. Sr. and Mona M. (Rosier) Wilson. He married Wanda Mills in 1978. She predeceased him on December 22, 2018. Peter graduated from Addison High School in 1978, he enjoyed the time he spent on ham radio, and he enjoyed camping at Bucktail. He was a girl scout troop leader and he retired from Ingersoll-Rand. He is survived by his brothers, Charles Wilson of Corning and Francis (Emma) Wilson of Addison, sister, Ramona (Donald) Butler of Hornell, brother, Howard Buchanan of Coopers Plains, daughter, Courtney Fisher of Corning whom he loved, several nieces and nephews, beloved canine companion, Lucy Lou, beloved special friends, Fran Stewart, John Sieger (JW), and Nic Hurlbut. Peter was also predeceased by his brother, Donald Wilson Jr, and his sister, Thelma Buchanan. Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. A celebration of Peter’s life will follow there at 3:00 pm with the Rev. Sheldon Roblyer officiating. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply. Face masks are required. Burial will take place at Addison Rural Cemetery on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Peter’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing hospice nurses and support staff and the dedicated volunteers at Meals on Wheels. In lieu of flowers and plants, those wishing may make donations in Peter’s name to Carefirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 or Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830.

Wil