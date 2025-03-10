Sones, Blanche “Sis”

ONTARIO: Blanche passed away on March 4, 2025 at age 90. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles “Tod” Sones and her daughter, Wendy.

Blanche, aka Sis, is survived by her children, Todd Sones and Beth (Robert) Zecca; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild on the way; brothers, Torrence and Ron Stackhouse; many nieces, nephews, and beloved family members.

Family and friends gathered for calling hours from 1-3 PM on Sunday (March 9) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY, where her funeral service was held on Monday (March 10) at 10 AM. Blanche will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Blanche may be directed to Sovereign King Academy, www.sovereignkingacademy.com.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Blanche’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.