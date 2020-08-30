Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 30th 2020, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Sonneville, John D.

by WayneTimes.com
August 30, 2020

EAST WILLIAMSON: After a courageous 25 year battle with Parkinson’s, he entered into rest on August 28, 2020 at age 74. Survived by his wife: Gina (Mays); daughter Jennie (Craig) Deats; sons:  Ivan (Darlene) and Adrian Sonneville; grandchildren: Jacob Deats, Emelia and Ethan Sonneville; long-time friend Doug Monroe. Predeceased by his wives: Mary Ann (Stone), Wendy (Orsini); parents: Adrian and Jennie (Blankenberg) Sonneville. John was born on October 12th, 1945 in Sodus Hospital. He was a 1964 graduate from Williamson High School. In 1965, he enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam war. After finishing out his service term, he worked as a Grounds Maintenance Worker at Xerox and retired in 2000 after 32 years of service. He was involved in The Grange, the VFW, The Elks Club and the American Legion. John enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants.  More importantly, he was a devoted son and husband and loved his family. A graveside service with military honors will be held on (Tuesday) September 1, 2020 at 11am in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of John can be made to the Williamson American Legion Post 394 or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com   

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Sonneville, John D.

EAST WILLIAMSON: After a courageous 25 year battle with Parkinson’s, he entered into rest on August 28, 2020 at age 74. Survived by his wife: Gina (Mays); daughter Jennie (Craig) Deats; sons:  Ivan (Darlene) and Adrian Sonneville; grandchildren: Jacob Deats, Emelia and Ethan Sonneville; long-time friend Doug Monroe. Predeceased by his wives: Mary Ann (Stone), […]

Read More
Rosenkranz, Mary Kathleen (Verchota)

MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square