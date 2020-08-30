Sonneville, John D.

EAST WILLIAMSON: After a courageous 25 year battle with Parkinson’s, he entered into rest on August 28, 2020 at age 74. Survived by his wife: Gina (Mays); daughter Jennie (Craig) Deats; sons: Ivan (Darlene) and Adrian Sonneville; grandchildren: Jacob Deats, Emelia and Ethan Sonneville; long-time friend Doug Monroe. Predeceased by his wives: Mary Ann (Stone), Wendy (Orsini); parents: Adrian and Jennie (Blankenberg) Sonneville. John was born on October 12th, 1945 in Sodus Hospital. He was a 1964 graduate from Williamson High School. In 1965, he enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam war. After finishing out his service term, he worked as a Grounds Maintenance Worker at Xerox and retired in 2000 after 32 years of service. He was involved in The Grange, the VFW, The Elks Club and the American Legion. John enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants. More importantly, he was a devoted son and husband and loved his family. A graveside service with military honors will be held on (Tuesday) September 1, 2020 at 11am in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of John can be made to the Williamson American Legion Post 394 or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com