MARTVILLE: Age 57, of, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lyons, daughter of the late Walter Simonds, and, Elnora A. Cuturia Malbone. Prior to retirement she was a baker at Wagers County Apple and Fly by Night Cookie Co. She enjoyed walks with family, fishing, and her Grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Matthew Soper, and Crystal Soper, Brothers, Roger (Maud) Malbone, Gary (Angie) Malbone, and, Rodney (Shanon) Malbone, Sisters, Elsie (Walter) Murrell, Sharon (Robert) Youngs, and, Jeannie Walsh, three Grandchildren, Crystina Youells, Grace Youells, and, Jacob Youells, Jr., Partner, Doug Tanner, as well as several nieces and nephews and Ex-Husband David Soper. She was predeceased by a brother Larry Malbone. Contributions, Please do not buy or donate followers, but honor her by buying a six pack (Your choice), sit back, crack it open, thinking of her. Monetary donations to cover expenses may be made to Matthew Soper or Elsie Murrell. Thank You. Due to the circumstances, calling hours and graveside will be private invitation. Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com