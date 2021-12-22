Soper, Wesley Eric

July 15 , 1989 – December 17 , 2021

NORTH ROSE: Wesley Eric Soper was born in Rochester, NY on July 15 , 1989. Growing up in North Rose, Wes was a 2008 graduate of North Rose - Wolcott High School. Wes had a deep love for photography and most of all, for music. He had a way of seeing the beauty in all things, in all people and continuously walked with a bounce in his step, always jamming.

Wes had a passion for game nights with his buddies, sunrises, sunsets, spending time with his family and friends, taking walks at night, and laying under the stars. You could find him striking conversations with complete strangers, instantly becoming friends, putting them at ease and sharing life stories.

Among his favorite places, Wes loved Chimney Bluffs, where he spent a lot of his time flying his drone, using his artist’s eye and perspective to capture beautiful images from the sky. Another favorite place was Sodus Point where he enjoyed many walks, adventures, and a special birthday tradition with his mom.

Survived by his loving mom, Janet Soper of North Rose; his loving grandmother, Bernice Steves of Fairport; his father, Dale Soper of Wolcott; his aunts, uncles, many cousins, family, and lots of friends.

Wes was extremely loved and will be missed by so many.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for family and close friends after the holidays.

