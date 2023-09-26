Soscia, Kenneth A,

PALMYRA – Kenneth passed away peacefully at home on July 24th, with his loving wife by his side. He was predeceased by his mother, Harriett Parisi; sister, Germaine Stewart; brother-in-law, Donald Stewart.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Barbara Soscia; children, Neil (Kate) and Holly (Billy); grandchildren, Reagan, Kingsley, Beverly, and Julianna; stepson, Chris (Amber) Buckingham; granddaughters, Mercedes and Madison; stepdaughter, Sandy (Mike) Coleman.

Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion and Gananda Rotary.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, (October 7), 11 AM at White Haven Memorial Park, outside the Veterans flag pole, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY. If it should rain, the honors will be held inside Birchwood Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kenneth may be directed to Wounded Warriors. Please leave Kenneth’s family an online condolence by visiting his tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.