Soscia, Kenneth A,

PALMYRA – Kenneth passed away peacefully at home on July 24th, with his loving wife by his side. He was predeceased by his mother, Harriett Parisi; sister, Germaine Stewart; brother-in-law, Donald Stewart.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Barbara Soscia; children, Neil (Kate) and Holly (Billy); grandchildren, Reagan, Kingsley, Beverly, and Julianna; stepson, Chris (Amber) Buckingham; granddaughters, Mercedes and Madison; stepdaughter, Sandy (Mike) Coleman.
Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion and Gananda Rotary.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, (October 7), 11 AM at White Haven Memorial Park, outside the Veterans flag pole, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY. If it should rain, the honors will be held inside Birchwood Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kenneth may be directed to Wounded Warriors. Please leave Kenneth’s family an online condolence by visiting his tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
NEWARK: Joyce A. Parker, 77, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Friends may call from 4-7PM on Friday, September, September 29, 2023, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY. A private graveside service will be held at South Lyons Cemetery. In […]
RED CREEK: Eugene Harlan Hegeman, 82, of Conquest, NY, passed away on September 22, 2023. He was born on May 2, 1941, in Rochester, NY. Eugene was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Eugene is survived by his daughter, Annette Harvey, his son, Ken Stevens, as well as his grandchildren, Tonya, Lyle, David, Heather, Brooke, […]