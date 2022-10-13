Soto Jr., Cristino Velázquez

NEWARK: Entered into rest on October 7, 2022 at age 58.

Predeceased by his father: Cristino Velázquez

Cristino is survived by his son: Sage Albert Velázquez-Frank; mother: Juana Soto; brother: Nelson Velázquez Soto; sisters: Maria Cruz, Sonia and Madeline Velázquez and Maritza McDavitt; 12 nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles, great nieces/nephews; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) October 16, 2022 from 1pm – 3pm at Young Funeral Home: 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Cristino’s graveside service and burial will take place on (Monday) October 17, 2022 at 10:30am in East Newark Cemetery.

