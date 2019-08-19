Soucy, Betty Ann Chapple

LARGO, FLORIDA/MACEDON: Passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Betty was born November 6, 1939 to the late Melvin and Gladys VanSanford. She had a sister, Barbara, and brother, Bruce, who both predeceased her. Betty was predeceased by her first husband of 43 years, Retired Macedon Police Officer Gordon Chapple, and their oldest son, Todd. She also was predeceased by her second husband of 9 years, Norman Soucy. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Charles (Ann) Chapple and Colonel (Retired) James (Sarah) Chapple, and grandchildren Emma, Joshua, Sean, and Caitlyn Chapple. Betty resided in Macedon, New York for over 40 years where she and Gordon raised their boys and were active in the community. She spent the last 12 years traveling throughout the country and enjoying the sunshine in Florida with her husband, Norm, until he passed in 2016. Betty enjoyed gardening, playing the organ, puzzles, an occasional visit to a casino, and a good card game with friends. All services are private with burial at the Macedon Cemetery at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the memory of Betty to Talk About Curing Autism (TACA) or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF).