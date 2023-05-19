Soucy, Ronald P.

WEBSTER: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 22, 2022 at age 86.

Predeceased by his siblings Norman (Bert), Fredrick, Velma (Marshall) Wright and Richard, and grandson Jack.

Survived by his loving wife Joan, of 34 years, children: Michael, Mark (Lisa), Michelle Steves, Maurice, Martin (Vicki), Irene (Russ) Impellizzeri, Richard Duke, Brenda Spoletta, brother Donald (Rosalind), sister Jean (Ed) Radigan, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ron’s greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He was a proud military veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Reserves as a Corporal, always a true Patriot to his Country.

Ron worked with Peter Kiewitt building the 390 Expressway, many roads, tunnels, power stations, etc. throughout the Northeast and South Eastern U.S.

Ron volunteered at the Walworth Fire and Ambulance Department and the Lincoln Fire Department. He also picked up and delivered food from Food Link, Wegmans, Shemi Y’israel and House of Mercy. He was a very generous man and helped people

The memorial service will be held Sunday, May 28th at Casey Park, located at 6551 Knickerbocker Road in Ontario, NY. His service starts at 1 pm with a reception to follow.