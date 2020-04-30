Soule, Margaret “Peg” Daly Demarest 

WOLCOTT: Age 82, passed away at the Fairport Baptist Home on April 28, 2020. Peg was predeceased by her husband, Loren Soule in 1994 and her parents, Pete & Virginia Daly. She is survived by her children, Kate (Jerry) Williams, Charlotte (Larry) Galek and Nan Demarest; grandchildren, Craig (Sarah) Williams, Allyson Williams, Aaron Galek, Katie Galek and Kevin (Sicily Bonacci) Galek; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Peter (Joanne) Daly; her dear friend, Barbara Burke and many nieces and a nephew. Peg graduated from Pulaski Academy and had a strong Catholic background. She retired from Cornell Co-Op Extension in Newark. She was a member of the Blessed Trinity Church in Wolcott, Charter Member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Wolcott Chapter and a member of the Women’s VFW Auxiliary in Wolcott. Peg loved her Irish Heritage and would dress up and walk around town during holidays. Family was everything to her and she wouldn’t miss the opportunity to be at all her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Peg delivered “Meals on Wheels”, was an avid bowler and really enjoyed traveling as well. Due to public health concerns with COVID-19 there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church Food Bank. Checks made payable to Wolcott Council of Churches with “Food Account” written in the memo and mailed to 11988 West Main St, Wolcott, NY 14590 or to the Fairport Baptist Home Foundation, Soule Partners Bereavement Fund, 4646 Nine Mile Point Rd, Fairport, NY 14450. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.