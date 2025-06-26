Sova, Jason A.

Jason A. Sova, 51, of Rochester, passed away on June 24, 2025.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of Gene and Claudette (Dubois) Sova of Wolcott and St. Cloud, Florida.

Jason was a 1992 graduate of Red Creek High School. He enjoyed playing soccer. While on the Red Creek Varsity team, they won the State Championships. He also loved playing the drums and dirtbiking. He worked for many years for Sova’s Plumbing, Electrical, and Heating company.

Jason is survived by his loving parents and his brother Gene S. Sova Jr. of Raleigh, NC

Private family services will be held, followed by his burial in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jason’s name to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or online at https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego.