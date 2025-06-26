What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Sova, Jason A.

June 26, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Jason A. Sova, 51, of Rochester, passed away on June 24, 2025.  

Born in Oswego, he was the son of Gene and Claudette (Dubois) Sova of Wolcott and St. Cloud, Florida.

Jason was a 1992 graduate of Red Creek High School. He enjoyed playing soccer. While on the Red Creek Varsity team, they won the State Championships.  He also loved playing the drums and dirtbiking.  He worked for many years for Sova’s Plumbing, Electrical, and Heating company. 

Jason is survived by his loving parents and his brother Gene S. Sova Jr. of Raleigh, NC

Private family services will be held, followed by his burial in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jason’s name to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or online at https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego. 

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.