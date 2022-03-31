Spaulding, Joan M. 

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, March 30, 2022 at the age of 84. Predeceased by her husband Edward; son Michael and brother Gerald Feeney. Survived by her daughter Anne (Jean-Paul Scott) Spaulding; son Timothy (Kim) Spaulding; grandson Gregory Spaulding and granddaughter Isabel Spaulding; nieces, cousins and dear friends. Joan was a teacher’s aide for many years at Wayne Central.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2-5PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be directed to the American Heart Association, or Mercy Flight. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.