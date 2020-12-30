Speakman, Jr., Edward J.

ONTARIO: Age 82, passed away on December 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lillian Speakman; four daughters, Leah (Kurt) Fletcher of Geneseo, NY, Lynae (Morgan) Smith of Rochester, NY, Deana Speakman of Boston, MA, Patti (John) Humphrey of Hemlock, NY; grandsons, Ethan and Kyle Fletcher, Mike Christman and James Landrigan; granddaughters, Anaka and Priya Landrigan; a great grandson, Wesley Christman; brothers, Tom Speakman of Grafton, WV and Gary Speakman of El Cerrito, CA; many nieces and nephews, several cousins and many dear friends. Ed was born May 8, 1938 in Erie, PA, the son of the late Edward Speakman, Sr. and Margaret Speakman Petross. He grew up in Stump Creek, PA. Immediately after graduating from Sykesville Henderson High School, he served in the United States Navy from 1956 – 1960 on board the USS Willis A. Lee (DL-4). On June 28, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Lillian Jean Hollopeter. Early in their marriage, Ed was employed by the Mowrey Lumber Company in Sykesville, PA. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Electronics from Penn State University, DuBois campus in 1965. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Science with a focus on Physics from the University of Rochester in 1973. During the 1980’s, Ed took Masters level classes in Applied Math with a focus on Statistics from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He began his 33 year career at Xerox Corporation, Webster, NY in 1966. He is listed as an inventor on a U.S. patent titled “Substrate Coating Method”, filed in Dec. 1994. He is also listed as a co-inventor on a U.S. patent for a “Web System”, filed July 24, 1995. For several years he was a pitcher on a Xerox softball team. When he retired in 1999, Ed was a Technical Specialist Project Manager II who worked in Photoreceptor Technology. Ed served as a councilman on the Ontario Town Board from 1987-1991. He served as president of the Ontario-Walworth Rotary Club in 1993-1994. Ed enjoyed Xerography, pyrography, photography, amateur astronomy, bowling, reading, traveling, visiting with friends and cooking new recipes. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Ed loved new technology and a good laugh. He was a member of the North Ontario United Methodist Church. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, to upload photo, or to light a digital candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.