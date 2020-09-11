Spearman, Frankie Donald

ONTARIO: After a long battle with cancer, Frankie passed away on September 9, 2020 at age 78. He is survived by his wife, Regina; sons, Tom (Karen), Jeffrey (Meredith) and J. Scott; daughter, Teresa Meyn; grandchildren, Kristen, Brett, Adam, Joshua, Kristy, Matthew, Jennifer, Erika, Chelsea (John) and Ryan; great grandchildren, Hayden, David, Nolan and Owen; sister, Charlotte Evans; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Frankie proudly served his country in the United States Army for 3 years. He retired in 2001 from Eastman Kodak after 31 years. Frankie loved to camp with his family at their camp in Sterling. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an accomplished photographer. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Frankie’s life will be held at a time and date to be determined. Contributions in Frankie’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Frankie’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.