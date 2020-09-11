Spearman, Frankie Donald

ONTARIO: After a long battle with cancer, Frankie passed away on September 9, 2020 at age 78. He is survived by his wife, Regina; sons, Tom (Karen), Jeffrey (Meredith) and J. Scott; daughter, Teresa Meyn; grandchildren, Kristen, Brett, Adam, Joshua, Kristy, Matthew, Jennifer, Erika, Chelsea (John) and Ryan; great grandchildren, Hayden, David, Nolan and Owen; sister, Charlotte Evans; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Frankie proudly served his country in the United States Army for 3 years. He retired in 2001 from Eastman Kodak after 31 years. Frankie loved to camp with his family at their camp in Sterling. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an accomplished photographer. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Frankie’s life will be held at a time and date to be determined. Contributions in Frankie’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Frankie’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
STERLING/RED CREEK: Age 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. She was born in the Town of Scott, Cortland County to the late Herbert Stoker and May Dever Stoker. She graduated from Homer Central School in 1948, and then completed her nursing training from Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. […]
ONTARIO: After a long battle with cancer, Frankie passed away on September 9, 2020 at age 78. He is survived by his wife, Regina; sons, Tom (Karen), Jeffrey (Meredith) and J. Scott; daughter, Teresa Meyn; grandchildren, Kristen, Brett, Adam, Joshua, Kristy, Matthew, Jennifer, Erika, Chelsea (John) and Ryan; great grandchildren, Hayden, David, Nolan and Owen; […]