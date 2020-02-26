Spencer, Alma

NEWARK: Age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Woodrow Spencer; granddaughter, Kimberly (Butler) Howard; siblings, Minnie Mitchell, Horace Scott and Russell Scott. Alma is survived by her son, James Butler of Newark; granddaughters, April Butler and Shawntell Butler both of Rochester; grandson, Jason Richardson of Geneva; sister, Mattie Robinson of TX; daughter-in-law, Gardenia Butler of Rochester; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, March 8th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. The Funeral Service will start promptly at 5:00pm. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com