Obituaries
Spencer, Alma
NEWARK: Age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Woodrow Spencer; granddaughter, Kimberly (Butler) Howard; siblings, Minnie Mitchell, Horace Scott and Russell Scott. Alma is survived by her son, James Butler of Newark; granddaughters, April Butler and Shawntell Butler both of Rochester; grandson, Jason Richardson of Geneva; sister, Mattie Robinson of TX; daughter-in-law, Gardenia Butler of Rochester; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, March 8th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. The Funeral Service will start promptly at 5:00pm. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Newark student athletes utilizing technology to share achievements
NEWARK – Since all Newark High School students were all issued 2in1 laptop tablets last fall, JV and Varsity athletes...
Sodus Farmer’s Market seeking vendors for 2020
Sodus Farmers’ Market (58 West Main Street, Sodus, NY – parking lot of the Sodus United Third Methodist Church) is...
Recent Obituaries
Huff, James “Mikey” Jr.
SAVANNAH: Age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Judy (Knepp) Whitt;...
Naeye, Donald P.
MARION, NY: Donald “Don” P. Naeye, 86, died Monday, February 24, 2020. He lived in Marion all of his life. Don...
Spencer, Alma
NEWARK: Age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Woodrow Spencer; granddaughter,...